Liquor amendment bill passed

The Liquor (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been passed in the parliament.

As per the amendment, special zones will be removed which provides for the sale of liquor for extended hours in taverns, restaurants and nightclubs for areas in Suva and Nadi.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the consumption of alcohol is a serious issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they want to provide an environment where people are safe.

However, Opposition Member of Parliament Faiyaz Koya says the reduction of the nightclub hours will be another blow to the owners and the micro small and medium enterprises who depend on the country’s nightlife.

Koya says these businesses are still recovering from the impact of COVID-19 and the reduction in opening hours will have a devastating impact on not only the owners and the MSME’s but their families as well.

Koya says this will also open up opportunities for black market.

Currently the nightclubs operate between 5pm to 5am, however, after the amendment it will now only operate between 5pm and 1am.

29 voted in support of the bill, 23 voted against it while two did not vote.