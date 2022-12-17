Latest results sees FF and PA continue gaining

The Fijian Elections Office’s latest results update sees FijiFirst having picked up 31, 019 new votes after 1007 of 2071 stations have been completed.

The party is now on 78,077 votes or 41.65% of total votes.

The People’s Alliance is on 67,201, having 35.84% of the votes.

FF leader Voreqe Bainimarama has 53,060 votes, while his PA counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka is on 28,320.

The National Federation Party has 15,772 votes which is 8.41%, followed by SODELPA with 10,367 equalling to 5.53%.

Fiji Labour Party is on 5,495, Unity Fiji managing 5,471, We Unite in 3,111 and All People’s Party on 1,387.

New Generation Part is on 460, while independent candidate Rajendra Sharma is on 92.

Another independent candidate, Ravinesh Reddy is on 46 votes.

The next update is expected at 12 midday.



[Source: FEO App]