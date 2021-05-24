Home

News

Inter-island travel capacity increased

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 7:45 am
[File Photo]

The capacity of vessels to Vanua Levu and the maritime islands from today will increase to 80 percent following the reduction of pockets of red zone areas that had less than 60 percent vaccination coverage.

This comes into effect from today.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the decrease in the number of low coverage areas in the north and maritime islands means vaccination coverage rates have improved, contributing to increased protection of communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a considerable number of individuals in low coverage areas have received their second dose.

Shipping companies have been reminded of their responsibility to maintain COVID-19 procedures, pre-boarding, during travel, and upon disembarking at the destination.

Border health teams will continue to monitor the oversight provided by the shipping companies and ensure that COVID-19 safety measures are followed and travel guidelines are adhered to.

The public is also reminded to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safe measures to mitigate the risks of community transmission.

Meanwhile, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, of which nine are from Thursday and two new cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 am this morning.

There has been no death recorded.

