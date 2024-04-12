Immigration Office addresses long queues, exploring solutions

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Additional measures are being explored to streamline processes, and increase efficiency and accommodate the high volume of applicants more effectively at the new Immigration Office.

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua made the comments in response to the concerns raised regarding the long queues at the new office.

The Minister says he understand that Fijians have been arriving as early as 4am however, he says this is not a requirement or expectation set by the department.

He adds he extends his deepest thanks to all the individuals who have shown remarkable patience and dedication by arriving early to process their passport applications.

The Immigration Minister says he recognizes the effort and time they have committed, and are actively addressing these issues.

He says the decision by individuals to arrive at such early hours is entirely voluntary and their priority has always been to offer a service that respects time and needs.

Tikoduadua says with the opening of their new facility, they have successfully expanded the indoor waiting area capacity from 30 to 100 and this expansion was intended to enhance comfort and improve service delivery.

He adds that the high turnout, which has exceeded their expectations, highlights the urgent demand for passport services, which they are taking very seriously.

He says they are fully committed to improving this situation.