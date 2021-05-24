Home

ICRC workshop addresses better policing standards

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 3:00 pm

Personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are currently attending a two-day workshop to better understand international policing standards.

The event, hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross, aims to enhance participants’ awareness of their obligations under national law, guided by international laws, norms, and standards, and their ability to lawfully and appropriately exercise law enforcement powers.

ICRC Head of Delegation Vincent Ochilet says it is important that clarity is gained before forces are deployed for operations.

Ochilet says operating under a different legal framework is often challenging and, therefore, adaptation is important.

“Around the world in different operational areas, the ICRC has seen both good and bad examples of this adaptation to operations weather. Operations are legally compliant and if commanders make their only guesses, it is how these adaptations are made that can affect the achievements of their role.”

RFMF Director of Army Legal Services, Lieutenant Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara, says the ICRC ensures that laws are followed, especially those that pertain to the protection of human rights.

He told personnel to obtain as much information as possible from the two-day workshop as it would help in their future deployments.

