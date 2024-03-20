Heavy rainfall and flood warnings remain

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued urgent warnings across Fiji as an active trough of low pressure moves over the region.

A heavy rain warning is in effect with forecasts indicating occasional to persistent rainfall in the coming days.

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are anticipated heightening the risk of flooding.

Specific flood warnings have been issued for areas adjacent to and downstream of the Waimanu and Nadi rivers where continuous rainfall and saturated grounds increase the likelihood of flooding.

A flood alert has been issued for flood-prone areas near the Wainimala, Waidina, Wainibuka and Ba rivers.

Gusty winds are expected to accompany heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The Nadi Weather Office is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates and necessary warnings to ensure the safety and well-being of all Fijians.