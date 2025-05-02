Navua Hospital partially closed for essential maintenance

[File Photo]

The Navua Hospital will be partially closed until July 31st for essential maintenance.

The Ministry of Health says during this time Energy Fiji Limited and Public Works Department will carry out rewiring and other crucial maintenance at the healthcare facility.

It says they are prioritising the lives and safety of patients.

The Ministry says for this partial closure, the Navua Hospital has a contingency plan.

Tents are set up by the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team at the Navua Hospital car park for the public that need medical treatment with back up electricity for certain parts of the hospital.

Those patients needing admission, will be referred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

