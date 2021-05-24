Home

Health

More vaccines being secured for the young

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 4:40 pm
More pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from other development partners. [File Photo]

Efforts are underway to secure more pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from other development partners.

The Ministry of Health has already accepted an offer of 50,000 Pfizer pediatric doses for children aged five to 11 by the New Zealand Government.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says a vaccination team is currently discussing further details with its New Zealand counterparts.

Article continues after advertisement

“The agreement has been made in principle. When Minister for Foreign Affairs Honorable (Nanaia) Mahuta was here that’s when she declared it. Our officers are working with the NZ officials.”

Doctor Waqainabete adds these doses will enable Fiji to provide a layer of assurance against COVID-19 for the young population.

“Certainly, the dosing is lesser than what the dose is for adults but as I said the fact that we actually had an initial 100,000 and the support from Australia with Pfizer allows us to actually identify the cold chain issue and that has been done.”

The school vaccination program has also been progressing as 88% of all persons over 12 years have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

