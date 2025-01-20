Ministry targets medical center upgrades

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Health Ministry has set plans to revisit and refurbish medical however, funds is an issue.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, during a recent visit to the Bukuya Health Centre in Ba, confirmed that the government has already begun the repairs and maintenance of some centres.

He says this initiative aligns with the Ministry’s focus on redirecting funds to urgently needed refurbishment work in health centres throughout the country.

Historically, the refurbishment of health centres was focused on Suva, but this year, Dr Lalabalavu said he has decided to distribute funds to medical centres nationwide, prioritizing those most in need of repairs.

“The divisional medical officers would make the decisions regarding which centres receive assistance first. So i kindly request for your patience if the help arrives later than expected, as the process is underway and assistance will be provided as quickly as possible.”

Dr Lalabalavu explained that the improvements will include upgrading electricity, water, backup power systems, and communication or connectivity.

The Ministry’s efforts will extend to 220 health centres around Fiji, including those in Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti, and Rotuma.

By visiting these areas, the Ministry will have a clear understanding of the needs of the people and can make more informed decisions about how to best allocate resources.