Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Health

Increase in suspected cases of Leptospirosis and Dengue Fever

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 12, 2022 6:03 am

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that recent data indicate an increase in suspected cases of leptospirosis and dengue fever.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the trend is mostly noted in the Western Division, consistent with the high level of rainfall.

According to the previous update, there have been a total of 35 deaths from leptospirosis this year, with 26 in the Western Division, three in Central, and six in the North.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong stresses that the expected high level of rainfall in the coming days is a call for concern and Fijians must be cautious.

He is also urging anyone with symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache red eyes, loss of appetite, or nausea to seek medical care.

Fijians are also encouraged to get rid of potential mosquito breeding places to protect themselves from dengue fever.

The previous update provided by the Ministry shows that there have been over 1,300 lab-confirmed cases of Dengue Fever, the majority of which were recorded in the Western Division.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary also highlighted that with Typhoid fever now below average, Fijians who live in rural areas, informal urban areas, and any other areas where access to clean drinking water is limited, to boil all drinking water.

Dr Fong says the risk of disease resurgence resulting in severe outcomes can only be mitigated by adherence to public health measures.

Fijians are encouraged to be cautious and follow medical advice provided by the Ministry to mount our public health and clinical response.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.