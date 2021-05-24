Home

Health

Health ministry implements new project

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 13, 2022 12:25 pm
Colonial War Memorial Hospital. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is working to improve the quality and delivery of health services in the country.

Six health facilities, namely the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Nausori Maternity Hospital/Health Centre, Valelevu Health Centre, Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services, Labasa Hospital and Sigatoka Hospital have been piloting the 5S TQM project to advance its level of quality improvement.

“I’ve been quite pleased to see that some of that 5S Kaizen strategies are being laid out and utilized in the work that they have done.”

Article continues after advertisement

The 5S Kaizen TQM project, helps medical professionals solve problems in relation to quality and safety as well as improve the work environment.

The project, which originated in Japan is used worldwide in service industries, such as airlines, hotels and hospitals with the sole purpose of delivering a high quality of service to the masses.

