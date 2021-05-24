Health Ministry believes Fiji is in a good space

The Health Ministry believes that Fiji is in a good space.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is no prediction on what COVID-19 might do next, and which new mutations may arise.

However, Doctor Waqainabete says strong health surveillance systems are in place at our border to detect any new COVID variant.

“We have a good space, we have the surveillance systems that are there, and as I have alluded to with my PS is the fact that we just need have to ensure that we maintain whatever small successes we have at the moment and act responsibly, wherever you go make sure you carry your mask and if you think somebody is sick or unwell or in situations where you may think it might be useful to put on a mask to protect yourself and those around you-please do so.”

Doctor Waqainabete says Fiji has a substantial amount of underlying immunity – largely driven through natural infection and strong COVID-19 response.

He adds restrictions on bars and taverns will be lifted once the Ministry receives clear evidence from experts.