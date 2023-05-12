FNU Medicine and Nursing students visit villages

[Source: Supplied]

Forty-six students from the Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Science recently conducted screenings and health counselling in three villages along the Coral Coast.

The three villages are Votua, Votualailai, Tagaqe, and Namada.

Course Coordinator Avendra Prakash said it was crucial that students learn firsthand about the daily challenges faced by communities and deliver better public health solutions.

Prakash says the primary objective of the exercise was to teach students about community health concepts and their linkage to community development in both rural and urban settings.

He adds that the students were divided into four groups and assigned to communities to enhance the partnership and facilitate community empowerment.