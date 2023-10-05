Fiji Cancer Society Launches Pinktober Fundraiser

The Ministry of Women in partnership with the Suva City Council this morning hosted the Fiji Cancer Society’s Pink Tea.

It also marked the launch of Pinktober and the Pinktober fundraiser at Albert Park in Suva.

Speaking at the launch, Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says everyone can play a role in reducing the risks of developing Cancer and NCD’s.

“And the good is everyone here today and around Fiji can play a major role in reducing your risk of developing cancer and other NCD’s and maybe can prevent cancer by adopting some simple lifestyle behaviours”.



Chan acknowledges their major sponsors New World IGA, Tanoa Group, Janty Kanvan Ltd and Colgate Palmolive for key roles they have played over many years that has caused the success and reach of Pinktober.

Cancer is the 3rd most common cause of deaths in Fiji and Chan requests that all Fijians should take a more active role in our individual future health outcomes.

This year’s Pinktober theme is “Awareness into Action”.