Health

Chemotherapy drugs are available

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 4:10 pm
[Source: R & D World]

There is no shortage of medicine in health facilities, says Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

While moving a motion in parliament, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claimed the Ministry of Health is running out of chemotherapy drugs and other support for cancer patients as there is no dedicated facility.

Prasad claims the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre had to step in and assist cancer survivors.

“The Fiji Cancer Society continues to provide food, chemotherapy (when the Ministry of Health runs out of chemotherapy drugs) and other support to cancer patients as we do not have a dedicated facility.”


Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete [left] and Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

However, Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete denied these claims stating that the majority of the chemotherapy drugs are available, except for the very hard-to-find source medicines.

“The director of pharmaceutical services has just texted me and said that the majority of the chemotherapy drugs are available.”

The Minister further highlighted those who meet the threshold and are registered under the free medicine scheme can collect their medications from any participating pharmacy as per their prescription.

