Cancer patient chose death at crossroads

A cancer patient was placed at a crossroads to choose between life and death, as she could not afford to pay for transportation to receive treatment in the Northern Division.

This was shared by Fiji Cancer Society Northern Division Coordinator, Archana Murti, at the Pinktober morning tea organized by the Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The cancer patient’s details could not be disclosed due to confidentiality.

Murti says the woman chose death as she could not afford to pay $20 for her taxi fare to undergo chemotherapy at Labasa Hospital.

“They did not have $20 for taxi fare because their fare from home and back was $20; they did not have that extra money because they lived alone. Of course, with the debilitating effects of cancer, they could not work.”



Murti says the woman’s husband was also stricken by the deadly disease, unable to work as he had to provide full-time care for his wife.

She says the community’s support has renewed hope for the couple.

Murti emphasizes the importance of support for the care of cancer patients and survivors and has called on collaborative efforts in the fight against cancer.

The first-ever Cancer Patients and Survivors Network has been established in the Northern Division under the umbrella of the Fiji Cancer Society.

It will provide support for cancer patients and survivors in Vanua Levu.