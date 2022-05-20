[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 of which four were recorded on Tuesday, eight on Wednesday and 17 as at 8 am yesterday.

14 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 13 in the Western Division and two in the Northern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 15th May is 12 daily cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this will result in the expected ongoing community transmission.

However, Dr Fong has emphasized that the high vaccination rate throughout the Fijian population has broken the relationship between positive cases of COVID-19 and admissions.

While the Ministry is monitoring active COVID cases, the most important factor they are tracking is the data around admissions.

Dr Fong adds that as part of their community surveillance, the Health Ministry is testing the COVID status of all admissions.