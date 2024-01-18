1200 NCD cases merely represent a larger issue

A staggering 1200 cases of non-communicable diseases were recorded within the Raiwai-Raiwaqa health subdivision last year.

This was revealed by Acting Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu while officiating the Raiwaqa Medical Area Health Expo this morning.

The Acting PS says that these statistics represent merely the surface of a much larger issue.

“It is a high number for the community, but we know from our statistics that NCD is a real problem in Fiji, not only in this submission but all over the country.”

Dr Tudravu says the Ministry is actively forging partnerships with communities to tackle the NCD crisis.

He says that through these collaborations, their objective is to implement health programs, raise awareness, and advocate for the prevention of NCD risks.

The Acting Permanent Secretary expressed concern, noting that currently, only individuals with health issues are visiting the health centre.

He urges the public to make time for regular visits to health facilities.

The Raiwaqa Medical Area Health Expo will conclude tomorrow at 4 pm.