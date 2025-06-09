Government hopes to strike a balance on electricity tariff

[File Photo]

Energy Fiji Limited has indicated to the government that it is considering a submission for a tariff review.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad stated this in parliament this week.

Professor Prasad says they are currently reviewing the tariff framework to strike a balance, ensuring financial viability for landowners and investors, while also safeguarding electricity tariffs for households and businesses.

EFL is actively looking at other methods to produce energy.

“In 2024, EFL’s production of electricity comprised of 51.73 percent from hydro. So we are doing well with the existing infrastructure if you look at where we are in terms of some of the other countries. 42.9 percent from thermal diesel fuel, and 0.07 percent from wind and solar power.”

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar questioned the EFL strategy for solar energy for homes.

“My question to the Minister is related to the rooftop solar panels, rooftop for homes. Will this be also included or taken into consideration when EFL is developing their strategy to also consider homes that use rooftop solar panels, and when it produces extra energy, can that be put on the grid?”

Prasad responded by saying that this is one of the things that they are considering, as he stated in his budget address.

The DPM states they are going to provide incentives for those who include rooftop solar and there is technology that the EFL is looking at.

EFL has unveiled a major $2 billion green energy transition plan over the next four years to ensure the reliability, sustainability, and alignment of our electricity sector with national development and climate goals.

Prasad added that half of the investment will go toward developing 165 MW of solar energy capacity.

