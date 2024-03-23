FTUC pushes for fair minimum wage discussions

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony says he anticipates discussions to commence soon regarding the minimum wage rate.

Anthony believes that establishing a fair minimum wage could be a good starting point in addressing poverty.

The FTUC National Secretary demands that stakeholders get together to discuss the minimum wage issue.

He says he looks forward to working with the government and relevant stakeholders in reviewing it.

“We certainly look forward to those discussions on the minimum wage as the Minister has said and of course the wages council that has been reinstituted. We look forward to those outcomes.”

Anthony says what Fijians are looking for is not a minimum wage but a ‘living wage’ to ensure dignity in the workforce.

He further hopes that through partnerships, Fiji will be able to prioritize the rights of workers and meet Fiji’s sustainable development goals.