French Polynesia yacht wreck washes ashore in Fiji

The wrecked yacht that washed ashore in Vunikodi Village, Udu Point, is registered in Papeete, French Polynesia.

Records indicate that the vessel sank on 26 May 2025, near Moorea Island.

Following the discovery of the yacht, a collaborative effort between the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and the Republic of Fiji Navy was launched to trace the origins of the vessel, in coordination with regional law enforcement partners.

According to records obtained from authorities in French Polynesia, the owner had made multiple attempts to relocate the yacht, including chartering a plane.

On 26th May last year, the vessel was reported overturned in open waters.

Initial assessments by police and maritime officials suggest that the yacht had been floating at sea for some time, as the interior showed significant damage.

