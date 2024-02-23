Former NZ PM joins talanoa session

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]
New Zealand’s Former Prime Minister Helen Clarke held a talanoa session during the second day of the Pacific Women in Power Forum.
Discussions focused on social media and safe online spaces, with the resolve to create a regional platform to deal with cases of online violence against women MPs in the Pacific as a stronger voice together.
Helen Clarke is the longest-serving PM in NZ history and the second woman PM succeeding Jenny Shipley in 1999.
She was also the first woman administrator of UNDP.
Member of Parliament Premila Kumar highlighted the issue of gender sensitivity in parliament and how the gender assessment toolkit is being implemented in Fiji’s parliamentary system.