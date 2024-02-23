Former NZ PM joins talanoa session

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

New Zealand’s Former Prime Minister Helen Clarke held a talanoa session during the second day of the Pacific Women in Power Forum.

Discussions focused on social media and safe online spaces, with the resolve to create a regional platform to deal with cases of online violence against women MPs in the Pacific as a stronger voice together.

Helen Clarke is the longest-serving PM in NZ history and the second woman PM succeeding Jenny Shipley in 1999.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

She was also the first woman administrator of UNDP.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Member of Parliament Premila Kumar highlighted the issue of gender sensitivity in parliament and how the gender assessment toolkit is being implemented in Fiji’s parliamentary system.