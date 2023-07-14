FNPF appoints new Chief Investment Officer

Naibuka Saune

The Fiji National Provident Fund has appointed Naibuka Saune as its Chief Investment Officer.

Saune will manage the Fund’s extensive investment portfolio currently valued at $9.35 billion.

Saune is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Merchant Finance.

He takes up his position with FNPF from 25th September and succeeds Viliame Vodonaivalu, who held the position prior to his appointment as the Fund’s Chief Executive Officer in 2021.

In a statement, FNPF says Saune is a business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies in Fiji and the region and has helped to deliver significant portfolio and organizational change as part of transforming it into a more focused, growth-driven and sustainable business.

It says he specializes in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, investment management, strategy, and direct funds management.

He also worked for Amalgamated Telecom Holdings as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Fiji National Provident Fund as an Investment Consultant and at various financial firms in Sydney, Australia specializing in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate advisory services with a focus on the small to medium market across Australia.

He holds a Doctor in Philosophy in Accounting (Financial and Capital Markets Research) from the University of Technology in Sydney, a Master of Philosophy in Accounting (Financial and Capital Markets Research) from the University of New South Wales, and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of the South Pacific.

He also currently serves as Non-Executive Director in companies in Fiji and the region and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.