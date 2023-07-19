FMA condemns comments by former PM

Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Fijian Media Association strongly condemns the comments made by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to camerapersons of Mai TV, Fiji Village and Fiji Sun outside the Suva courthouse as distasteful, unbecoming and unacceptable.

Bainimarama told the Mai TV cameraman in the iTaukei language: “Qarauna de dua tacaqe, Au na qai caqeta yani na muna”, which when translated means “Be careful no one stumbles, for I will then kick his backside.”

The former Prime Minister also told the Fijivillage cameraperson “Watch out, you slip, and then I will kick your backside.”

Bainimarama also told a Fiji Sun photographer “kwan kwan.”

The FMA finds these comments highly offensive.

The FMA continues to reiterate that journalists, photographers and videographers are doing important work of informing the public, and threats of violence against them are unacceptable.

The FMA states that journalists have come through a period where they have been beaten, intimidated and abused and will not accept these threats to deter them from doing their duty.