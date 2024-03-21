A flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of major rivers of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain continues to affect the northern and northeastern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a southeast-to-northwest wind flow prevails over the group.

The weather office says flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal) in low-lying areas and floodplains is expected.

Significant disruption to traffic flow and transport routes is also expected due to roads being flooded or closed.