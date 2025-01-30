A flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas, including small streams in Vanua Levu and parts of Viti Levu, as heavy rain continues across various parts of the country.

This includes the provinces of Naitasiri, Tailevu, Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, and Lautoka.

A flash flood alert remains in place for all low-lying and flood-prone areas across the rest of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service reports that an active trough of low pressure is currently over the eastern parts of the country, bringing showers and rain.

Additionally, the weather office notes that wind flow is expected to prevail across the country starting tomorrow.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.