Five judicial officers sworn-in

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Five judicial officers were today sworn in before the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at Government House.

Among the five sworn in were two Justices of Appeal, one puisne judge, one Acting Master of the High Court and one Resident Magistrate.

Former Nauru Chief Justice of Nauru, Filimone Jitoko and former diplomat Isikeli Mataitoga took oath as Justices of Appeal, former Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili was sworn in as a puisne judge, Liyanage Wickramasekara took oath as Acting Master of the High Court and Krishnan Prasad was sworn in as Resident Magistrate.