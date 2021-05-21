Home

Fish supply affected due to reef damage

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 27, 2021 2:06 pm

Reefs that were destroyed by the two recent cyclones earlier this year will take years to recover.

This damage of the reefs between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu has affected fish supply.

Wildlife Conservation Society Director, Dr Sangeeta Mangubhai, says the impact of Cyclones Yasa and Ana has had a major impact on the coral reefs and this has affected the marine ecosystem.

“Before and after the cyclones, my staff has been working with different communities to identify what was the impact of the cyclones as well as what are the measure they can put in place to become more resilient to these types of events”.

Effective mitigation and adaptive management plans needs to be adopted by vulnerable coastal communities who rely on marine resources.

