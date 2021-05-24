Morning blaze destroys RFMF properties

The National Fire Authority attended to a major fire incident at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces 3FIR building in Nabua early this morning.

The fire destroyed a canteen, orderly room, regimental room, office spaces, transport office, conference room, operation center, intelligence office, Support Company, armory, administration headquarters, training office, stores, and bulk and regimental police.

The NFA received an emergency call at 3.38 am at the Suva Fire Station and responded immediately.

Article continues after advertisement

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane says Fijians should be more responsible and mindful of the danger that is surrounding them if fire safety is not taken seriously.

He says home owners should check for all fire safety precautions before they leave home or decide to leave their homes vacant during this festive season.

The Chief Executive says it is sad to hear that a life has been lost in the incident during this festive season.

NFA is investigating a separate fire incident that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman at Naveria in Savusavu.

The Savusavu Fire Station attended the fire incident after they were alerted of the incident at 8.55 pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire team found the five-bedroom wooden and corrugated iron house fully engulfed in flames. The fire crew managed to extinguish the fire, but it was very unfortunate that the body of a woman was found.

It is understood the victim suffered from a stroke and was partially immobile and alone at home at the time of the fire incident. The husband of the victim had gone to pick up his daughter when the fire incident occurred.

The NFA is carrying out its investigations into the two fire incidents to ascertain the causes.