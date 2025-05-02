Four-bedroom home gutted by fire

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

A four-bedroom home has been destroyed by fire in Waidamudamu, Labasa.

The incident happened at around midday on Wednesday.

The National Fire Authority says initial on-site investigations found that the house was occupied by three family members when the fire started.

The homeowner’s mother saw smoke and flames coming out of the master bedroom and alerted everyone before they rushed out of the house.

The NFA says the house is situated outside the legal fire boundary, with no proper building plans and compromised fire safety standards.



NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says it’s fortunate no one was injured or lost their life during the fire.

Sowane is urging the public to practice at least minimum fire safety measures to keep their homes safe from the devastating impact of fires.

The NFA is still investigating the cause of the fire.

