Fire leaves family with nothing

A mother and her two children are in dire need after their home along Edinburgh Drive in Suva was engulfed in flames earlier this evening.

It is believed foul play was involved in the incident.

Jessie Magret Liku says she has lodged a police complaint of assault involving the same person alleged to have started the fire.

She says she is concerned about what to do about her two children, one of whom is only eight months old.

Police and firefighters are currently at the scene.