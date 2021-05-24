Fire destroys five-bedroom home

A fire bedroom home has been destroyed by fire in Navua early yesterday morning.

The National Fire Authority says they were alerted about the incident after midnight and upon arrival they saw the home fully engulfed in flames.

The firefighters fought fiercely and were able to control the fire from spreading to the home owner’s warehouse and factory that were just meters away.

It is understood the fire started from the sitting room while three family members were at home.

According to NFA statistics, this year to date a total of 115 structural fire incidents have been recorded.

Of this 41 occurred in the Central/Eastern Division, 52 in the Western Division and 17 in the Northern Division.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane is reminding the public again to take responsibility for fire safety in and around their homes.

Sowane says it is sad to see that the number of structural fire incidents continues to escalate as we are nearing Christmas.