Early morning fire at RFMF camp

A fire this morning occurred at RFMF camp in Nabua.
It is believed that the fire broke out at around 2am in the morning.
The Suva Fire Station received a call about the fire early this morning.
Article continues after advertisement
FBC News has been reliably informed that the fire occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks.
More to follow.
