Fijian soldiers detained in Israel

[File Photo]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai confirms that three Fijian soldiers have been detained by Israeli authorities for allegations of drug smuggling.

The Commander confirms the three are serving with the Fiji Battalion under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force mission in the Golan Heights, Syria.

The incident happened at the Jordan and Israeli border yesterday, and the soldiers were returning from their leave in Jordan.

Article continues after advertisement



RFMF Commander, Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Kalouniwai says the Headquarters of the Fiji Battalion in UNDOF is liaising with Israeli authorities on this matter.

He adds that the RFMF maintains a zero-tolerance stance on any criminal activities by its members.

The Commander says all soldiers will be dealt with in accordance with the Military Law of Fiji.

Kalouniwai says all RFMF soldiers deployed on UN Peacekeeping missions are trained to adhere to UN Peacekeeping regulations and standards and to respect the laws of the host countries they serve in.