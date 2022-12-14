Use holiday to vote: Batiweti

People must take advantage of the fact that Election Day has been designated as a public holiday and cast their vote.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says today is different from other public holidays as we have a civic duty to vote.

“We also ask those who are going to take their time off on the day to vote to please make use of the day. Government has given us that one day as a public holiday to cast our vote and therefore I strongly encourage people to please take advantage of that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Batiweti urged businesses that will be open today to ensure staff are given time off to vote.