Titanic battle continues

PA has 30,069 or 38.45%, while the National Federation Party is now at 5978 or 7.64%.

FFP leader Voreqe Bainimarama has so far got 20,851 votes, while Sitiveni Rabuka has 11,064.

SODELPA is on 4804, Unity on 2315 and Fiji Labour Party on 2170.

With 550 station results released out of 2071, We Unite has 1554, Al Peoples Party on 760, and New Generation on 214.

Independent candidates Rajendra Sharam and Ravinesh Reddy are on 38 and 27 respectively.