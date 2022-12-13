SoE to seek assistance from the courts if needed

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem at a FEO Presser tonight.

Some employees have been threatened with termination if they choose to vote in the General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem revealed this tonight, expressing his disgust at those employers who have been using this bullying tactic.

He says some employers have told employees to report to work at 9 am.

“The constitution does not make any allowance for any person to make a law that will prohibit a person from voting. This means that neither Parliament nor any employer has the authority to stop a person from voting they must allow the employees to vote.”

Saneem says he will look at referring this matter to the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and even take this matter to the courts.

He is warning all the employers who are guilty of this to follow the law.