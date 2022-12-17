Rabuka addresses party after being released

The People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka who was taken in for questioning by CID officer last night has been released.

Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya posted on her Facebook page a video of Rabuka and other members confirming that Rabuka has been released.

In the video, Rabuka told those gathered that the questioning was in relation to the press conference he held on Thursday where he announced that he is petitioning the RFMF Commander, the President, and the Supervisor of Elections in relation to a glitch that happened on Wednesday night during the release of provisional results.

“They wanted to know the intention of our party letter to the Supervisor of Elections. He pointed out that any complaint should be directed to the Electoral Commission but a complaint to the Electoral Commission, that avenue is open after the election and we’re not happy with the result. What we tried to do this time was to get an explanation of the glitch and that was not forthcoming we wrote to inform him.”

Rabuka also told those gathered that it’s important that the supporters maintain calm.

FBC News has also reached out to the Police Force who are yet to respond.