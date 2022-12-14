Polling agents given advanced warning

Polling agents have been put on good behavior notice by the Fijian Elections Office, with a warning sounded out that anyone who breaks the law electoral rules will be severely dealt with.

With the General Election today, the Fijian Elections Office says it will be keeping close tabs on all agents.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem laying down the law.

A polling agent should turn up at the polling station before the station opens. They can not come to the polling station after the opening of the polling station and demand that the ballot box seals be shown to them. NO that is not going to happen. They can also not come and demand that the presiding officer leaves everything and come and give him the seal numbers and everything. NO. You are supposed to come when the seal is being read out aloud and you note down your seals numbers and you be done with it.”

Saneem says polling agents need to abide to avoid facing actions such as being removed.

Polling agents cannot go under a tree and see voters coming in and all this. You are either inside a polling station or you must leave the venue. Because polling agents of one particular [party, all sitting under a tree, that’s campaigning. How is it campaigning? Because you are in a very small community, you are known to be affiliated to that party and by sitting there, voters are getting that type of vibe. So, you are not allowed to sit under a tree. Either you are inside a polling station or outside the polling venue. Police officers will be keeping an eye on this.”

A total of 606, 092 voters are earmarked to cast their votes today.