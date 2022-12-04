Parties demand total number of Fijians voted

Four political parties say they want Fijian Elections Office to release the official numbers of the total votes cast.

National Federation Party, People’s Alliance, Unity Fiji and the Fiji Labour Party today held a joint press conference.

NFP Leader Biman Prasad claims there has not been an official statement from Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem in regard to the total number of Fijians who voted.

Prasad says they have not received anything since the last update at 4pm on the main polling day.

Prasad says to date there has been nothing from the FEO in this regard.

Questions have been sent to the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Final Results by Party as of 17 December 2022 - 12pm