MOG hopes for good voter turnout

The Multinational Observers Group is hoping that Fijians turn out to vote today as it’s an important part of any country’s democratic process.

MOG Media Officer Kirsten Storey says they released its pre-election statement yesterday which covers preparation for the General Election and pre-polling which was last week.

The members will also be out at voting centres around the country observing Fiji’s election.

“It’s very important for people to come out and have their voice heard. We encourage all registered Fijian voters to come out and vote tomorrow.”



MOG Media Officer Kirsten Storey.

The MOG has so far not observed any irregularities in the electoral steps to date.