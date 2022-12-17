Gavoka says RFMF should not be involved

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he disagrees with the call made by The People’s Alliance Leader to involve the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in the continuing electoral process.

Rabuka said he had forwarded a letter to the Constitutional Offices concerned including the Commander of the RFMF.

Rabuka said he had forwarded the letter of concern to the offices on behalf of the National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube, and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA Leader says he is not comfortable about calls to involve the RFMF.

“I hear some statements he made that need to be couched delicately. We cannot be talking about a crisis, I think that word has been used because words like that can create a lot of anxiety.”

However, Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says the statement and move by Rabuka need to be put into context.

“We think our democracy is coming under attack and that’s the foundation of our government. The military has a role assigned to it in the Constitution whether we like it or not it’s already there.”

The Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhary has refused to talk to FBC News about this matter whereas NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad said he supported the call made by Rabuka.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has made it clear that it will put its trust in the electoral process and not get involved.