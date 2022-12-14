Free public transport for voters now operating

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

Polling has started and voters will be able to get to their polling venues using free public transport that is provided by the Fijian Elections Office.

Voting is now underway in 855 venues around the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says public transport, including buses and minibusses that will be used to provide free service, will have stickers to indicate the route it will be servicing.

The SoE says monitoring officers will also be present to ensure that those boarding these public transports are going to their polling venues and not for any other purposes.

In some areas, boats are being provided to carry out the service.