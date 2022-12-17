FijiFirst, PA battle continues

The latest set of results sees FijiFirst continue its lead after the completion of 1,053 count stations.

Voreqe Bainimarama’s party has so far got 83,234 votes, which is 41.1% of total votes that have been counted.

The People’s Alliance is now on 71,098 of 35.71%, while its preferred coalition partner, the National Federation Party has 8.44% votes which equals 16,813.

Bainimarama has managed 56,611 votes, while PA leader Sitiveni Rabuka has 29,965.

SODELPA continues to get over the five percent threshold and is now on 5.45% with 10,856 votes.

Fiji Labour Party is on 5,896, Unity Fiji has 3,273 and All Peoples on 1,449.

New Generation is with 477, while independent Rajendra Sharma is on 95 votes.

Ravinesh Reddy, another independent is on 50 votes.

This takes the total number of votes counted and released to 199,093.

As it stands based on this latest result, FijiFirst is winning 25 seats, PA is on 22, while NFP has five to its name.

SODELPA is currently winning three seats.

Final Results by Party as of 17 December 2022 - 12pm