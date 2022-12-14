Eager voters along the Coral Coast

People waiting outside some polling venues along the Coral Coast this morning.

Fijians have been up and about, getting ready to cast their votes today.

A team from FBC News observed people waiting outside some polling venues along the Coral Coast this morning.

A few people have gathered outside Ratu Latianara Memorial Primary School, eager to be among the first to cast their votes when voting begins at 7.30am.

People waited at bus stops and along the Queen’s Highway to catch the free bus service to get to their respective polling venues.