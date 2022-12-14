Cooperate with presiding officers: Saneem

Voters line-up in Raiwaqa, Suva. [Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem is encouraging Fijians to consider those who will need assistance, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and pregnant mothers.

He has also encouraged Fijians to cast their votes this morning so that they have the rest of the day to carry out other commitments and leisure activities.

“Please cooperate with the presiding officers who are trying to set up and get the place ready in running order. If you are already in the line and there’s somebody who is elderly, somebody who is disabled, somebody who is pregnant who may need to be allowed to vote quickly please show due courtesy.”

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

Saneem is also encouraging voters to make use of the good weather available this morning to cast their votes.

Voting will begin at 7.30am.