Church raises awareness on election

The largest denomination, the Methodist Church continues to raise awareness of the need to get its members to the polls today.

Church General Secretary, Reverend Dr.Semisi Turagavou says they have continuously issued reminders to its Ministers in the last few months to ensure that the church members are aware of the date.

With today being a public holiday, Rev.Dr.Turagavou is reminding church members to cast their votes first before engaging in other gatherings.

“For the last few months ago I think a few months ago, we have expressed, we talking to Ministers the Stewards of the Methodist Church around the country to be ready for the coming election which is on the 14th of December, so we are encouraging them since the last two months to be aware of the Elections of 2022.”

Rev Turagavou says the church is a representative of the Kingdom of God in the world and it stands neutral and doesn’t support any political party.

The Methodist Church says it continues to pray for the election and all its relevant activities and also for a good government to lead Fiji forward.