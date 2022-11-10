Changing party guided by wisdom: Kuridrani

Inosi Kuridrani was named a provisional candidate for The People’s Alliance today.

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party member and now provisional candidate for The People’s Alliance, Inosi Kuridrani, has revealed why he decided to jump ship.

When asked by FBC News, he stated that he is loyal to the party he believes will form the new government.

“My loyalty is to the party that I think will lead the nation and have the victory. You cannot keep your loyalty to somebody to someone, you know you are not making a wise decision if you are being loyal to a party that you know won’t win the election, so that is wisdom.”

Kuridrani was announced along with Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, Peceli Vosanibola and Jese Saukuru.