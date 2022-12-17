Battle intensifies between FijiFirst and PA

FijiFirst continues to lead as results updates for the General Election pour in.

The party has 47,058 votes with 717 of the 2071 stations loaded, which is 46.24%.

The People’s Alliance now has 43,231 or 35.96% of votes so far.

FF leader Voreqe Bainimarama has got the most votes and is on 32,263, while PA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has 17,224.

National Federations Party has 9523, which is 8.14% of votes, while SODELPA is on 5.90% or on 6900 votes.

Unity Fiji has 3524, Fiji Labour Party is on 3355, We Unite on 2031 and All peoples on 916.

New Generation Party has 316 votes.

Independents Rajendra Sharma and Ravinesh Reddy are on 65 and 36 votes respectively.



[Source: FEO App]