Fiji votes against UN resolution on Israel-Hamas ‘truce’

[Source: United Nations]

Fiji is among a group of 14 countries in the United Nations General Assembly to vote against the resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the video on the United Nations page, Fiji and thirteen other countries voted against the truce, while 45 countries voted to abstain, including Australia.

One hundred and twenty countries voted in favour of the humanitarian truce.

Fiji was joined by the United States, Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga in voting against the measure.

The resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which made no mention of Hamas, was overwhelmingly passed by the United Nations General Assembly.

The resolution calls for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

According to the UN, it also demands the “continuous, sufficient, and unhindered” provision of life-saving supplies to the people stuck inside Gaza.

The resolution also condemns all violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

Meanwhile, FBC News is trying to seek comments from the Foreign Affairs Ministry on the issue.